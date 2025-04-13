Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) is Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,177,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,506 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up about 5.9% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in FOX were worth $785,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 7.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of FOX by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,587,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $48.89 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.