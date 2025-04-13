Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 453 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $206.04 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.62.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

