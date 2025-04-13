Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,127 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $30,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,026,000. Melia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 600,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,134,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.