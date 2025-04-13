Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,344,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270,095 shares during the period. Synovus Financial comprises approximately 3.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $273,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

