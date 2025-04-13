Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Miramar Fiduciary Corp

Miramar Fiduciary Corp trimmed its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,886 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Miramar Fiduciary Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miramar Fiduciary Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 650,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 299,398 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,337,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,035,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,422,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

