Synovus Financial Corp Has $15.62 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

