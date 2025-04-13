CenterBook Partners LP Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,263.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 69,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 138,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.66.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

