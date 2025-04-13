Optimize Financial Inc Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $9,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $353.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.91. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $299.43 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

