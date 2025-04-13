Seeds Investor LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $918.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $960.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $884.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

