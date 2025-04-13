Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $3,080,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.