Qtron Investments LLC Buys 608 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 826.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,309.20. The trade was a 62.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,901 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

