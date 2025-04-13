Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Raised by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 182.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $187.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.