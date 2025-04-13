Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,537 shares during the period. Veracyte accounts for approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $25,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,331,000 after buying an additional 1,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after acquiring an additional 463,098 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $16,224,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 363,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 2.03. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.