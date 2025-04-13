American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $104.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

