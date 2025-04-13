Sanders Capital LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $135,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 198,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 129,495 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $3,054,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,152,064.50. The trade was a 15.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $12,199,967.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,404.96. This represents a 55.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,449 shares of company stock worth $15,463,316. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

ABT stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.71 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

