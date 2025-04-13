iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s Largest Position

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 14.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

