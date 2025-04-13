Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

