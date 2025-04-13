Envision Financial Planning LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

