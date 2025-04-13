Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 375,054 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 375,054 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises 1.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $662,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

