Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys 21,380 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

AMLP opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

