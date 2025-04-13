Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,723,000 after purchasing an additional 329,473 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 394.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $151.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

