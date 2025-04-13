Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $988,950,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $750,572,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa America raised Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.84.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.53.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

