Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

ETX stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

