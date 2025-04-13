Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $459.46 and last traded at $457.25, with a volume of 520168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,776,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,833,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,952,000 after buying an additional 154,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

