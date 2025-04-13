Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,703,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,791,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $258.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.28 and a 200-day moving average of $237.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.14 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.