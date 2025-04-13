GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 17.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 24.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CICC Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.80.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $320.99 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $447.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.64. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.73.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

