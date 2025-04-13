Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 517 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

