Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 21.8% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

