Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,800. This represents a ? increase in their position.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

