Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $8.80.
Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.