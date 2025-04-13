Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 3.0 %

KYN stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 720,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,921.53. This represents a 2.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harrison James Little acquired 5,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,350 shares of company stock worth $1,180,247 over the last three months.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

