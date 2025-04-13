Best Esports Stocks To Research – April 12th

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the competitive video gaming industry. These companies may be directly involved in organizing tournaments, developing games, providing streaming services, or manufacturing gaming-related hardware, allowing investors to gain exposure to the growing esports ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE MSGS traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $190.00. The company had a trading volume of 175,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,518. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.39. 206,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $167.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.12. 892,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $970.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. 141,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

Recommended Stories