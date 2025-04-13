PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

PennantPark Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 1.2 %

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.