Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 12th

IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the research, development, or commercialization of quantum computing technologies. These companies leverage principles of quantum mechanics, such as superposition and entanglement, to potentially solve complex problems much faster than traditional computers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,757,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,682,071. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $108.42. 2,670,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,606. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,356,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,632,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.41.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.25. 30,696,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,315,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 7,385,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,472,566. The stock has a market cap of $938.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Shares of RGTIW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 151,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Friday. 100,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,513. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -1.09.

