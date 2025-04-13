Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 6.0% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 312,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 104,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 665,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.