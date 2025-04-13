Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 25,784 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 7.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC opened at $154.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $193.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.95.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

