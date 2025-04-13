TT Capital Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 107,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.43 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.38%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.71%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

