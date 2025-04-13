Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gold Fields by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 70.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:GFI opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $25.01.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

