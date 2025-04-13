Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of EQT by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

