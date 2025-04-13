Optimize Financial Inc Makes New $220,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $350.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.54 and a 200-day moving average of $373.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

