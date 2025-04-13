Optimize Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 2,900 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

