Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 339,651 shares during the period. Hologic makes up approximately 7.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $167,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 115.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 10.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 47.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

