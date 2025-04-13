TCM Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 205,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

