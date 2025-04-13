TCM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.