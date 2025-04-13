APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $546,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solventum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 75,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $203,740,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Solventum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,101,000 after buying an additional 176,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,378,000.

Solventum Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

