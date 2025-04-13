WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 8,428 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for 1.6% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,201,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,340 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,833,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 274,237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,043,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

