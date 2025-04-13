Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $168,790,000. Amundi increased its position in Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,134,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after buying an additional 709,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.55. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $166.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

