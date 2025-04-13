Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Lowered by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $177.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

