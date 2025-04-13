Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TransUnion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransUnion by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 89,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $83,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,610.83. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $372,751. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

