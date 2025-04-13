Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Textron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 781,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $41,451,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $65.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.09.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

