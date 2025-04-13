ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $668.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $263.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $718.97. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

